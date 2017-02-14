Body found in Hartlepool Marina

A body has been found by officers searching for missing Cornishman Andrew Roy, who was last seen at Hartlepool Marina. Officers say his family has been informed

Investigations are continuing following the discovery of a body at Hartlepool Marina yesterday lunchtime (13 February 2017).

The body was found by Cleveland Police officers who were searching the marina for missing Cornishman Andrew Roy.

The police said formal identification has yet to take place, but the 51-year-old’s family has been informed of the development.

Roy, who lives in Cornwall but is currently working in Hartlepool, has not been seen since 9 February 2017 after he failed to turn up to work.

CCTV from around 2315 on 9 February 2017 showed him near Portals Place at Hartlepool Marina.

At the time of his disappearance, Roy was wearing a black donkey jacket and blue jeans. He had been out for a night on the town.

Marina users who may have seen him are being asked to contact Cleveland Police as soon as possible on 101.

The search for Roy, which has been taking place since Friday, has involved Cleveland Police, the Harbour Police, the RNLI, the Coastguard and the Fire Brigade.

Northumbria’s specialist marine unit was also called in to assist.

In a statement, Cleveland Police thanked all of those involved.

“Following the sad discovery of a body in Hartlepool Marina earlier today (Monday, 13 February), we would like to thank all those organisations who contributed to our search efforts over the past few days. These include Hartlepool RNLI, the Coastguard and Hartlepool Marina management.”

“The body has yet to be formally identified and this will be carried out in due course. The family of 51-year-old Andrew Roy from Cornwall, who had been reported missing on Friday, is aware of today’s tragic events and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” concluded the statement.