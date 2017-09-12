Fairline Yachts announces plans to open a new manufacturing facility in the UK

Fairline Yachts have announced they will open a second location where they will build boats over 70ft. The brand have also unveiled images for two new yachts which will be launched next year

British luxury boat manufacturer, Fairline Yachts, have announced plans for a new manufacturing facility in the UK. These shore side premises will enable Fairline to build larger yachts, which has not been possible at the firm’s existing Oundle, Northamptonshire location.

Fairline’s existing manufacturing base in Oundle will continue to operate and will build boats up to 70ft.

Craft over 70ft will be built at the new site with testing, commissioning and customer handover will also take place at the new facility. The location of the new premises is yet to be announced.

The acquisition of this water front production site represents an important shift in circumstances for Fairline, which went from administration and uncertainty to investing heavily in the brand’s future in just 18 months. Fairline Yachts estimate that 200 new jobs will be created.

Russell Currie, Managing Director of Fairline Yachts, comments: “This is the next big step in the upward journey of Fairline Yachts and proves our commitment to investing in British boatbuilding. Part of our promise when we launched the new company in January 2016, was to build boats that our dealers want to sell and their customers want to own and clearly, we are achieving that goal. However, the global market is constantly changing and many key yachting territories demand yachts larger than we are currently able to create. We don’t want our growth to be hampered by the restrictions on our build capabilities at our existing Oundle site.

By increasing our manufacturing facilities we are future-proofing Fairline Yachts, giving us room to expand and create exciting new yachts.”

Building work at the new Fairline manufacturing premises will commence later this year and the first boats will begin production in the late summer of 2018.

Today Fairline Yachts unveiled at the Cannes Yachting Festival images for their new Targa 43 OPEN, which will be launched in Spring 2018 and their brand new Squadron 64, which will debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival next year.

Head of Design at Fairline Yachts, Andrew Pope, says, “The Targa 43 was a sensationally popular model for Fairline and we are confident that the new Targa 43 OPEN will be a more-than worthy successor. It really maximises its day boat credentials, offering garage space to accommodate a Williams 285 TurboJet, a high-low platform with 300kg lifting capacity – ideal for a Sea-Doo Spark – and an expansive, social cockpit space with outdoor bar and twin pilot seats at the helm. As with all our boats, we have tried hard to retain a true connection with the water.

“Although this model is smaller than our current Targa 48, she does not lack in either space or headroom – Mancini has drawn inspiration from the Targa 63 GTO interior, ensuring a light and spacious feel that works seamlessly between spaces. With the option of having the owner’s cabin forward or mid ship, the Targa 43 OPEN stays true to our desire to create a boat based on the owners’ requirements, suited to them and how they go boating.”

Taking inspiration from Mancini’s Targa 63 GTO, the Squadron 64 will be built on the same Vripack wide chine hull and will hold the same innovative, versatile, light, bright and stylish feel of the Targa 63 GTO.

Andrew Pope says: “The work Fairline has been doing with Alberto Mancini and Vripack has resulted in an exceedingly strong foundation upon which we can create multiple new and exciting models and the new Squadron 64 is evidence of that. Our Squadron range has always aimed to provide owners with the ultimate private luxury getaway – the new Squadron 64 is no exception.”