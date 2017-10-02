First a powerboat now Aston Martin unveils its luxury $4M submarine

Luxury British car manufacturer, Aston Martin, has partnered with Triton Submarines to produce a new state-of-the-art submersible, codenamed Project Neptune

Perfect for any James Bond villain, this is the new luxury submarine from Aston Martin.

The British car manufacturer has teamed up with Triton Submarines to build Project Neptune.

The state-of-the-art sub will cost $4 million, and will be relatively unique – only 10 will be built each year.

Little is being revealed about Project Neptune at this early stage, although early indications are that it will be 1.8 metres long.

It will be able to carry up to three people and will have a top speed of 3 knots.

Aston Martin’s announcement at the Monaco Yacht Show about the new submarine project comes following the success of their £1.3 million powerboat – the AM37.

The first boat was delivered to its owner in August, and will be based in Miami.

The car manufacturer collaborated with Quintessence Yachts on the build, and the powerboat was customised with many additional features, including the AM37S propulsion package which gives a top speed in excess of 50 knots.

Project Neptune aims to marry Triton’s diving and operational expertise with Aston Martin’s design, materials, and craftsmanship.

Aston Martin executive vice president and chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, said he and his team “have transformed Triton’s compact LP (low profile) platform, creating a vehicle with inherently beautiful proportions”.

“Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior. We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project,” he said.

Triton, which was founded in Florida, designs and manufactures submersibles for researchers, explorers and superyacht owners.

“We have always admired Aston Martin. The marque represents a deeply held passion for technology, engineering and timeless, elegant design,” said the president of Triton Submarines, Patrick Lahey.

“From our first interaction, it was apparent that Triton and Aston Martin were natural partners and our complimentary values will be realised in this truly exciting project,” he added.