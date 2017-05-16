Search for sinking 70-foot yacht in the Solent called off

Rescue teams searching for a 70-foot yacht, which issued a Mayday after it starting sinking in the Solent, have been stood down after no trace of the vessel was found

A major search and rescue operation was launched last night (15 May) to find a 70-foot yacht taking on water in the Solent area.

A Mayday call was made on Channel 16 from the vessel at around 9.45pm.

It informed the UK Coastguard that there were seven people on board the yacht.

All were wearing lifejackets.

The Mayday all stated that the yacht’s pumps were not coping with the intake of water.

UK Coastguard initially scrambled the Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team, two Gosport Inshore Lifeboats, Calshot and Cowes RNLI inshore Lifeboats.

The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lee Solent was also launched.

Continued below…



Hampshire Police Vessel and Rossall Point National Coast Watch Institute also assisted and the South Central Ambulance Service was notified and put on standby.

The UK Coastguard also issued a Mayday relay broadcast to all vessels in the area to maintain a lookout and assist the rescue operation if necessary.

Just after midnight, the Ryde Inshore Rescue and Bembridge and Needles Coastguard Rescue Teams were also tasked, as well as a second helicopter from UK Coastguard St Athan Base.

The search concentrated on the River Medina and Solent area.

At 1am, the UK Coastguard issued a statement saying the search had been called off.

“After an extensive and thorough search of the Solent, River Medina and Southampton water, with nothing found, all search and rescue teams have been stood down,” it said.

“There are no plans to resume the search operation unless further information comes forward.”