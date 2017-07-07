Watch: Larne RNLI assist yacht in difficulty with the help of a pod of dolphins

Larne RNLI assisted two men whose yacht had run into difficulty on the passage between Bangor and Campbeltown...with a little helping hand from a pod of dolphins

The Larne RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched at 1.46pm on Wednesday 5 July, following a report from Belfast Coastguard that a 30ft yacht with two people onboard had got into difficulty two miles east of Muck Island.

The lifeboat under Coxswain Frank Healy launched immediately and received helped from a fisheries protection craft which assisted the VHF communications between the RNLI and the yacht in trouble.

The yacht, which had been on passage between Bangor and Campbeltown, had got its propeller tangled in fishing nets. The situation was exacerbated by a lack of wind, leaving the two men onboard stationary.

The lifeboat crew established a towline and proceeded to take the vessel under tow to Larne Lough where it was met by Larne’s inshore lifeboat who helped the yacht onto a mooring.

A pod of helpful dolphins swam beside the boat until it was safe in harbour.

Larne RNLI Deputy Launching Authority Roy McMullan commented: “Sailing and motorboating are popular pastimes particularly at this time of year. We would encourage sailors to always wear a lifejacket and always have a means for calling or signalling for help and ensure everyone onboard knows how to use it. Always check the weather forecast and tide times and make sure someone ashore knows where you are going and who to call if you don’t return on time.”