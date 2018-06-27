Top 10 boat names for 2018 revealed

The Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) have unveiled the most popular boat names for 2018. Has the name of your craft made the list?

Each year The Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) releases the 10 most popular boat names.

BoatUS researches thousands of monikers to compile the list and inspire boaters to pick the perfect one for their vessel.

Some names appear almost every year, albeit in different positions, others are brand new or come back into fashion after years of not making the list. See which ones have made the top 10 list this year!

BoatUS 2018 top boat names:

Grace Freedom Seas the Day Therapy Second Wind Serenity Perseverance Rum Runner Knot on Call Pura Vida

The top name for this year epitomises elegance and indeed grace at sea, but Grace did not make the list last year.

Serenity, at number 6 this year, was the most popular name in 2017. Who doesn’t love a pun? Seas the Day lost one place and went down from number two to three, but it’s still a much loved moniker. Therapy is a new entry and didn’t make the list in 2017 or 2016, as didn’t Second Wind, Perseverance, Rum Runner or Knot on Call.

Pure Vida also didn’t make the list in the last two years, but with the meaning of ‘Pure Life’, that’s certainly a name chosen by those who want to enjoy life to the full.