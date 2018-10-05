Boating skills teaching computer programme eSail Sailing Simulator is launched

eSail Sailing Simulator teaches all sailing basics, from gybing to anchoring, and allows the user to explore the sea and take part in races
The Simulator include 20 tutorials including a complete sailing course – ‘Learn Yachting with eSail’-; sailing skills such as reefing, mooring, charting and anchoring which are featured together with more in-depth tutorials on sail twist and sail depth; races, treasure hunts and steering challenges to practice the skills learnt whilst having fun using the programme. The challenges include ‘Know Your Boat’, ‘Bear Island Race’, ‘Little Venice Treasure Hunt’ (sail through canals), ‘Collision Avoidance’ and ‘Passage Planning’ exercises.
System requirements – eSail V1.3
|
Operating system
|
Windows 7, MacOS Sierra or above (64bit).
|
Processor
|
2.0 Ghz
|
Memory
|
2GB
|
Graphics
|
Windows – Intel HD Graphics (dedicated video card recommended). DirectX 9.0.
Mac – dedicated video card.
|
Storage (disk space)
|
650 MB
Video: Hacks for better boating and sailing
No matter how long you've been sailing we all get those moments when our brains cloud over! Watch these boating…
Video: Common sailing and boating mistakes and how to avoid them
None of us are perfect and we all make mistakes. Find out more about common sailing and boating errors from…
Common sailing injuries and how to avoid them
Andrew Nathanson is an emergency physician at Rhode Island Hospital, USA, and a sailor. He talks to YBW about the…