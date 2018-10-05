Boating skills teaching computer programme eSail Sailing Simulator is launched

eSail Sailing Simulator teaches all sailing basics, from gybing to anchoring, and allows the user to explore the sea and take part in races

eSail Sailing Simulator was officially launched today (5 October) at an interactive live presentation at the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble.

The eSail Sailing Simulator teaches users how to sail a 36′ sailing yacht, explore the sea around a collection of islands and even lets them compete in races and challenges.

Chris Baldwin, who has a background in software development, marketing and satellite imagery, spent three and half years developing the programme for PC and Apple Mac with sailors of all levels in mind, not just beginners.

eSail Sailing Simulator teaches all the sailing basics including raising the sails, tacking, gybing, reefing, mooring and anchoring, whilst the more expert sailor can use the Quick Start tutorial, then dive straight into the Challenges.

Baldwin has designed eSail Sailing Simulator to bridge the gap between theory and practical training, allowing users to learn virtually ‘on water’.

The Simulator include 20 tutorials including a complete sailing course – ‘Learn Yachting with eSail’-; sailing skills such as reefing, mooring, charting and anchoring which are featured together with more in-depth tutorials on sail twist and sail depth; races, treasure hunts and steering challenges to practice the skills learnt whilst having fun using the programme. The challenges include ‘Know Your Boat’, ‘Bear Island Race’, ‘Little Venice Treasure Hunt’ (sail through canals), ‘Collision Avoidance’ and ‘Passage Planning’ exercises.

eSail Sailing Simulator also features a ‘Live Sailing’ mode where users are subject to continually changing weather and sea conditions as they sail around the islands, finding points of interest such as the wreck of the Princess Zara. In this mode the users’ position is always saved, so that the virtual journeys can continue over weeks or even years.

eSail Sailing Simulator is available on the Steam platform at an Early Access price of £14.99. For more information click here