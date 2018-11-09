CRN unveils new explorer yacht concept, the AlfaRosso

CRN has debuted their new explorer yacht concept, created for owners who enjoy long voyages: the AlfaRosso

Designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design, the AlfaRosso is available in three lengths – 45, 50 and 55 metres – with a gross

tonnage from 499GT for the smaller 45m model.

Created for long voyages, the AlfaRosso boasts sharp, clean lines typical of explorer yachts, but unlike on most of them, its stern, lower-deck, and main deck – which are normally reserved for technical areas – have been created for relaxing and socialising. A flush pool on the main deck, large terraces, and floor to ceiling windows allow guests to fully enjoy the craft and its surroundings.

AlfaRosso features open-step stairs that link the various teak wood decks and instead of the classic gunwales, CRN has chosen steel handrails instead.

CRN says that “these details bring guests into closer contact with the sea and the air, removing any barriers that might hinder the fullest enjoyment of the on-board experience.”

The tender and all the toys are stowed in the bow area to keep the surface areas clear and tidy.

Stefano De Vivo, CRN Chief Commercial Officer comments: “We are excited to continue our collaboration with a dynamic industry leader like Francesco Paszkowski Design. CRN has been a pioneer in the explorer vessel sector, adding an important new chapter to yachting history. In 1983, we created the first explorer pleasure boat, the iconic F100 designed by Gerhard Gilgenast, which went on to achieve cult status. Solidity on the water and a sense of being at one with the surrounding space were the principles underpinning the AlfaRosso design, in perfect harmony with the crisp styling by Francesco Paszkowski”.

“Power on the water and a sensation of merging with the surrounding space are the keys to this design.” says designer Francesco Paszkowski.

“AlfaRosso’s sharply defined architectural geometries embrace large indoor guest areas with generous windows that give a strong sense of continuity between inside and outside. Remarkable open-air spaces, conceived as grand terraces gazing on to the sea linked by open-step stairs, lend the entire design a sense of gossamer lightness, where the use of teak provides the link between tradition and innovation. Working with a historic yard like CRN has always been a great source of pride for our studio. Being able to create a new project backed by their proven expertise and solid know-how once again has been an inspiring experience”.