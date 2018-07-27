Five boats damaged in fire at Ramsgate Marina

The fire started in the early morning of today (Friday 27 July) at Ramsgate Marina. One yacht was destroyed, one sunk and three more were damaged by the flames

Firefighters were at Ramsgate Marina just after 1.30 this morning, after a man was spotted aboard a burning yacht.

The blaze destroyed one vessel and caused damage to three more boats, whilst a fifth sunk.

20 firefighters were at the scene and used breathing apparatus, compressed air foam, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to tackle the blaze. They managed to extinguish it in around three hours, Kent Live reports.

The ambulance services, Kent police and the Coastguard were also on the scene.

One woman had to be treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation but nobody else was injured or unaccounted for.

It is not yet known how the fire started.