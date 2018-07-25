Sir Alec Rose’s Lively Lady has been fully restored after undergoing an extensive refit

Lady Rose, the ketch on which Sir Alec Rose's circumnavigated around the globe, has been fully restored

25 July 2018

Fifty years after her first single handed global circumnavigation, the 36ft ketch Lively Lady is back in the water after having recently undergone a long and extensive refit at Hayling Yacht Company by volunteers from the charity Around and Around. The refit work included replacing the deck, reassembling the wheel house, new electrics, an interior refit and a full repaint using Jotun Yachting paint products.

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of Sir Alec Rose’s global circumnavigation aboard Lively Lady. A greengrocer from Portsmouth with a passion for single handed sailing, Sir Alec set sail on 16th July 1967 returning 12 months later on 4th July 1968 having circumnavigated the globe, stopping off in Australia and New Zealand. A year after that of Sir Francis Chichester aboard Gypsy Moth IV, and a year before that of Sir Robin Knox Johnson’s in Suhali. Sir Alec Rose was knighted for his circumnavigation.

Sir Alec bought Lively Lady after WWII and before setting sail on the global circumnavigation, for which he received a knighthood, he added a mizzenmast to the boat and in 1964 participated in the second single-handed Atlantic race.

Lively Lady was gifted to Portsmouth City Council by Sir Alec, and is now leased to the charity, Around and Around, which was founded by offshore sailor and Portsmouth native, Alan Priddy.

Jim Brickwood, Business Development Manager, Jotun Yachting UK, one of the sponsors of the restoration, commented: “The hard work carried out by the volunteers at Around and Around has certainly paid off, with Lively Lady looking better than new and in a condition which will see her through the next 50 years. At Jotun Yachting we are proud to have played our part in not only protecting such an iconic yacht for the future, but, also bringing back her timeless beauty. We look forward to following her future circumnavigations.”

Lively Lady will be on show at this year’s Hamble Classics Regatta in September.

25 September 2017

Sir Alec Rose and his yacht, Lively Lady, inspired sailors young and old when he sailed into Portsmouth on 4 July 1968, marking the end of his 354-day round-the-world trip.

The greengrocer from Southsea was part of a generation of sailors who helped prove that small boats could sail around the world.

Sir Alex, who was knighted the day after his homecoming, was greeted by a crowd of more than 250,000 and a flotilla of around 400 boats, which escorted him into Portsmouth harbour.

Now the 36-foot Lively Lady is to be renovated ahead of 50th anniversary celebrations to mark Sir Alec’s circumnavigation.

The ketch was gifted to Portsmouth City Council by Sir Alec, and is now leased to the charity, Around and Around, which was founded by offshore sailor and Portsmouth native, Alan Priddy.

Between 2006-2008, Priddy recreated Sir Alec’s voyage with an ever changing crew of disadvantaged youngsters from the city.

He felt that Lively Lady should not just be a museum piece but should be actively used to inspire youngsters to sail.

As part of the lease agreement, Around and Around agreed to carry out renovation work on Lively Lady, which will begin in a few weeks’ time.

The yacht has now been towed from the Camber Docks in Portsmouth to the Hayling Yacht Company on Hayling Island, which is overseeing the renovation work.

Continued below…



Lively Lady will be lifted out shortly and put under cover to allow the charity’s team of volunteers to clean and prepare her.

A spokesman for Around and Around, Alistair Thompson said the renovation will include a replacement deck, reassembling the wheel house, new electrics and work down below to make her health and safety compliment. She will also be repainted.

He said the charity was already in preliminary talks with Portsmouth City Council over events to mark the 50th anniversary of Sir Alec’s historic circumnavigation.

“We would like a whole series of festivities, culminating in the recreation of the sail past off Southsea. We want to use the anniversary to encourage young people to get more involved in sailing,” explained Thompson.

“We want young people to be inspired by Sir Alec Rose’s voyage. He was just a greengrocer from Southsea who showed that you could do anything you set your mind to,” he added.

Other events could include an exhibition about Sir Alec and his life, as Round and Round has amassed many artefacts including scrolls detailing Lively Lady’s voyage and original clothing worn by Sir Alec.

It is also hoped that a blue plaque can be installed on the site of Sir Alec’s greengrocers shop in Southsea, which is currently a kebab shop.