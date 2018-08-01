Inspiration Marine Group wins Hanse ‘Dealer of the year Overall 2018’ for the 10th time

The yearly Hanse Group award is based on customer service and sales criteria. The ceremony takes place in the Hanse's factory in Greifwald, Germany

Southampton’s Hanse Yachts dealer Inspiration Marine Group has won the ‘Dealer of the year Overall 2018’ award for the 10th time. The event which announces the best dealership worldwide is held every year at the Hanse Group’s factory in the German town of Greifswald

The award is based on criteria from customer service feedback to sales achievements.

Inspiration Marine Group Director Phil Dollin said of the win: “We are extremely proud to have been credited with this award again, especially as we focus heavily on ensuring our customers are well looked after.”

Inspiration Marine have four offices in the UK plus a partner office in Barcelona and this year they will be displaying 11 HanseGroup boats at the Southampton Boat Show, including the all new Hanse 458, Fjord 38 Xpress and Fjord 44 Open. All three yachts will receive their UK premiere at the September event.