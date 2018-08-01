Inspiration Marine Group wins Hanse ‘Dealer of the year Overall 2018’ for the 10th time

The yearly Hanse Group award is based on customer service and sales criteria. The ceremony takes place in the Hanse's factory in Greifwald, Germany
Southampton’s Hanse Yachts dealer Inspiration Marine Group has won the ‘Dealer of the year Overall 2018’ award for the 10th time. The event which announces the best dealership worldwide is held every year at the Hanse Group’s factory in the German town of Greifswald
The award is based on criteria from customer service feedback to sales achievements.
Inspiration Marine Group Director Phil Dollin said of the win: “We are extremely proud to have been credited with this award again, especially as we focus heavily on ensuring our customers are well looked after.”
