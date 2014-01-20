Latest innovations on display at boot Düsseldorf

The 45th annual boot Düsseldorf show gets underway

New engines and boating equipment are exhibiting at this year’s 45th boot Düsseldorf show.



The world’s largest watersports trade show, which runs to the 26th of January, has the latest innovations in boating products on display for visitors.



A number of brand-new engines are at this year’s show, including Yanmar’s JH-CR diesel engines. They’ve been developed for lower exhaust emissions, noise, vibrations and fuel consumption.



Meanwhile, MerCruiser will have their TDi 4.2L V8 and TDi 3.0L V6 engines with SmartCraft technology on display.



Other motorboat exhibitors with something new to offer include Honda and Volvo Penta.



Around 1,600 manufacturers and suppliers are exhibiting at this year’s show, with a wealth of luxury yachts, motor cruisers, sailboats and much more for visitors to marvel at.



Raymarine have their gS series on show, while the TX solar modules from SunWare are also on display.



To find our more about the show and buy your ticket visit the boot Düsseldorf website.