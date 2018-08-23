London’s first Seabin is installed in the docklands

The fourth Seabin in the UK has been installed in the London's docklands to tackle litter and plastic pollution in the River Thames

A V5- Hybrid Seabin has been installed in London’s developed docklands to tackle litter and plastic pollution.

The Seabin installation in London is the third in the UK. The first one was installed in Portsmouth Harbour in late 2017, and the second and third were installed at Premier Marinas’ Port Solent marina in June.

The installation of the Seabin in London has been made possible thanks to Butterfield Group, a Bermuda-based international financial services company, with a mortgage lending business based in London.

Four-star floating hotel The Good Hotel London, has agreed to house and maintain the Seabin.

A Seabin is a floating rubbish bin designed to be placed at marinas, docks and commercial ports as a partial solution to the water littering problem. Water is syphoned in from the surface and passes through a catch bag inside the Seabin. Clean water is then pumped back into the dock area leaving litter, debris and harmful plastics to be disposed of properly. It also has the potential to collect oils and pollutants floating on the water surface.

The Seabin Project began in 2015 as a crowd-funded initiative before securing corporate sponsorship from Global Pilot Partners, including Butterfield, in 2017. Under the Pilot programme, pre-production Seabin technology was deployed in marinas in Hamilton, Bermuda, San Diego in the USA, Helsinki in Finland, Montenegro, Palma, Spain, Sydney in Australia and La Grande Motte in France.

Butterfield, which has operations in The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, Mauritius, Singapore and Switzerland, as well as the UK, is assisting the Seabin Project to showcase its innovative water-cleaning technology through sponsored installations in the jurisdictions in which it operates. To date, Butterfield has deployed Seabins in Bermuda (2), the Cayman Islands and Halifax, Canada.

Pete Ceglinski, CEO and Co-Founder of the Seabin Project added: “We joined forces with Butterfield in 2017 and have been pleased to work with them to get Seabins out to as many of their locations as possible, where they are helping raise awareness of the problem of ocean pollution in those communities, and highlighting how technology can help tackle the problem. With Butterfield’s assistance, we’ve put Seabins into highly visible locations in Bermuda (where we got a pre-production version in place in time for the 2017 America’s Cup), the Caribbean, North America, and now London. We look forward to working with them to place Butterfield-sponsored installations in Asia and Africa, as well. It’s been a great partnership.”

Alpa Bhakta, CEO of Butterfield Mortgages Limited said: “Historically, Butterfield is an offshore bank and many of our principal operations are based in island nations. We are incredibly proud of our heritage and how it has enabled us to understand how closely tied the well-being of the economies and the people of our communities are to the ocean.

“Marine pollution and litter is an extremely worrying matter, and plastic waste in London’s Docklands should be as much as a concern as it is in some of our bases that are further afield. We are proud to be a part of the Seabin Project, as it is one way we can begin to help address this global problem, and want to see the use of Seabin’s innovative technology to advance the cause in as many locations as possible.”

Marten Dresen CEO and Founder of Good Hotel added: “Good Hotel London is delighted to be the home to London’s first Seabin. Good Hotel is committed to doing what it can to help the local community and the environment – being a floating hotel right on the water here at Royal Victoria Dock has meant a perfect partnership with the Seabin Project, and we’re very happy to support their important work.”