MCA to propose a new code of practice to allow pleasure vessels to be temporarily used for business purposes and as race support boats

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is seeking feedback from the public on a new code of practice for intended pleasure vessels (IPV)

The MCA would like feedback on a new proposal to allow pleasure craft to be temporarily used for business purposes and has race support boats.

The organisation has been working with British Marine, RYA, and the Yacht Brokers, Designers and Surveyors Association (YBDSA) to develop the new code of practice which is due to be published on 1 January 2019.

The code is divided into parts. The first refers to intended pleasure vessels (IPV) to be used for temporary commercial reasons and the second for said craft to be used to support race boats.

The MCA proposal states:

IPV Code – Temporary Commercial Use for Business Purposes

“Part 1 of The IPV Code allows for Intended Pleasure Vessels (boats which are normally Pleasure Vessels) to be in temporary commercial use at sea on a single-voyage basis for business purposes relating to repair, post-production, post-repair or mid-survey sea trials, customer sea trials, or vessel delivery outside the definition of Pleasure Vessel. It is applicable to Intended Pleasure Vessels of any size which are United Kingdom vessels wherever they may be. It also applies to other Intended Pleasure Vessels operating from United Kingdom ports whilst in United Kingdom waters.”

IPV Code – Temporary Commercial Use as Race Support Boat

“Part 2 of the IPV Code allows for Intended Pleasure Vessels to be in temporary commercial use at sea on a single-voyage basis as a Race Support Boat for the purpose of Race Support Activities of yacht or powerboat racing affiliated to the National Governing Body of the Sport. It provides a standard for small (<8m) Intended Pleasure Vessels used for no more than ten occasions per calendar year as a Race Support Boat outside the definition of Pleasure Vessel either by the Owner or persons authorised by the Owner to do so. It is aimed at open boats such as Rigid Inflatables but does not prohibit use for small (<8m) decked vessels. Operators of Race Support Boats are advised that other Codes of Practice may be more appropriate for decked vessels.”

The MCA is asking owners ((individuals or companies) of pleasure vessels to make sure that ‘either all use is in accordance with the Pleasure Vessel definition or, if not, then appropriate commercial standards are met’ and that if the IPV is used at sea for business or as a race support boat on a temporary basis that owners study the draft new code and have a look at the draft new MGNs.

The MCA also states that owners, brokers, repairers, manufacturers and surveyors who take the craft to sea for business purposes become the operator and in accordance with the code, if the business use is not temporary, that they should seek further advice from the MCA.

The MCA will be at the Southampton Boat Show to answer questions on the new code of practice face to face.

The consultation closes at 23:59 on 26 September 2018. Those who wish to give feedback can email the MCA here. For more information and to read the full documents click here.