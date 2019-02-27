MiniCat GUPPY: The easy to carry inflatable catamaran

Developed with Laura Dekker, MiniCat GUPPY is an inflatable catamaran that weighs only 26kg and can be carried in cars, planes, on boats and even on foot

MiniCat GUPPY is a 3 metres-long sailing inflatable catamaran that’s easy to carry and can be carried in a car or taken on a plane.

The new Minicat GUPPY is the latest model in the portable catamaran brand’s range, which currently consists of the three cats: Minicat 460, Minicat 420 and Minicat 310. Like its predecessors, the GUPPY was developed in collaboration with famous sailor Laura Dekker and offers a new construction concept.

The trampoline of the GUPPY model is for the first time firmly connected to the two hulls and also remains attached when folded. This reduces the assembly time for the ready to sail Minicat GUPPY to just 10 minutes compared to the other models. The inflatable catamaran weighs only 26kg, making it very easy to transport – even on foot – in its stowage bag ((165x30x30cm).

The catamaran, which is suitable for two persons, is easy to assemble by rolling out the hulls and trampoline, inserting the two 0.50 metre long keel fins, inflating both hulls, inserting the centre tube and rudder, putting the three-part mast together and finally pulling it into the sail and placing it on the water.

The Minicat GUPPY glides and reaches speeds of up to 15 knots. Thanks to its lightness, GUPPY can sail well even in weak winds and its low draught keel fins make it stable, easy to control and usable in shallow and inland waters.

At a glance…

Length: 3000 mm

Width: 1500 mm

Height of the mast: 3950 mm

Weight: 26 kg

Diameter of floats: 330 mm

Sail: 3,9 m²

Trampoline: 1600×1450 mm

Stowage bag dimensions: 1650x300x300 mm

Carrying capacity: 235 kg

Number of persons: 2

Time of assembly / dismantling: max. 10 min.

Contact: MiniCat