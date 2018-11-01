Sunseeker appoints Christian Marti as new CEO

Christian Marti, formerly chief sales officer and vice president at Aston Martin Lagonda, replaces Phil Popham as CEO of Sunseeker

Sunseeker has appointed former Aston Martin Lagonda chief sales officer and vice president Christian Marti as its new CEO.

Marti takes over from Phil Popham, who left the Poole-based yard at the end of September to take up a vice president position at Lotus cars.

Marti has worked in the automotive sector for over 25 years and has held senior management positions at companies including Jaguar Land Rover and McLaren.

On his new appointment Marti says: ““I am delighted to be joining Sunseeker at such an exciting time. The business has recently embarked on a five-year growth strategy and the company is sitting on its strongest ever order book with continued investment in new product and facilities at the heart of the business plan.”

He arrives at Sunseeker at a time when it has just announced its largest ever yacht and the first to be made from aluminium. The 161 Yacht, built in collaboration with Dutch outfit ICON Yachts, will be launched in 2021.

John Zeng, board representative for Sunseeker at parent company Dallian Wanda says: “We are delighted to welcome Christian to Sunseeker. He has an impressive and proven track record of growing the financial performance of major manufacturing businesses and a strong affinity for global luxury brands.

“Christian joins at a crucial time for Sunseeker as we move into our next phase of growth and I have no doubt he will help us build upon the incredible work already undertaken by the team in achieving a remarkable business turnaround in record time.”

Report by Jack Haines at Motor Boat & Yachting