Video: Police in high speed chase with four jet ski riders down the River Thames

The Metropolitan Police was involved in a high speed chase with four jet skis down the River Thames on Friday (3 August)

The MET Police chased the four jet ski riders down the Thames after receiving report of the pleasure craft driving at how speed down the river.

The jet skis were coming from Greenwich to Canary Wharf. Scotland Yard said that they were able to make the riders change their course, but were unable to stop them due for safety reasons.

Onlookers described the chase as something out of an action movie and filmed the proceedings.

The Guardian reports resident Leigh Jackson, who watched the chase from his balcony in Surrey Quays, saying: “You often do see police boats coming up and down here patrolling, but you don’t often see them engaged in a chase.

“Then 15 minutes later they came back the opposite way, again being chased,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan police said in a statement: “The jet skis were approaching central London and the Marine policing unit were able to make them change their course.

“Following this, the decision was taken to no longer pursue the jet skis for safety reasons.”