Volvo Penta debuts control and display system for wakesurfing and water sports

The new Volvo Penta water sport control system can be adjusted using a touchscreen or manually and allows for three individual users' profiles to be created

Volvo Penta has unveiled a new water sport control system designed for wakesurfing, wakeboarding and waterskiing.

The control and display system gives boatbuilders a fully integrated turnkey Volvo Penta water sport package with the Forward Drive, Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) and Glass Cockpit systems.

Volvo Penta says that new water sport function in the Glass Cockpit display is set up with the touch of a fingertip and run the boat for wakesurfing, wakeboarding or waterskiing. Up to three users’ profiles can be created, pre-stored and quickly loaded. Once set, the system keeps the boat at the desired speed and trims automatically to create and sustain the desired wake for the preferred water sport activity.

Settings can be adjusted at any time during the ride using the touch-screen or the manual control levers on the side whilst a live video display on the screen allows boat drivers to watch the activity astern while keeping their eyes forward.

Ron Huibers, president and CEO of Volvo Penta of the Americas says: “Wakesurfing is one of the fastest growing trends in today’s boating market, and we’re seeing even more boatbuilders bringing to market a new class of boats optimized for water sports enabled by Volvo Penta’s Forward Drive technology.

“The Water Sport Control is the latest in our long line of innovations that reflect our Easy Boating vision, applying new automation technologies to make it easier for more people to have fun on the water.”

Regal Boats are the the first boatbuilder to introduce the Volvo Penta Water Sport Control on their 25RX Surf and LS4 Surf models.

The Volvo Penta Water Sport Control will be on display at the IBEX 2018 marine trade exhibition in Tampa, Florida, October 2-4.