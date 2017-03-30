World’s largest container ship – MOL Triumph – delivered

MOL Triumph - the world's largest container ship - is expected to set off on her maiden voyage from Xingang, China next month

The world’s largest container ship – MOL Triumph – has been delivered to the Japanese shipping company, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

At 400 metres long and with a beam of 58.8 metres, the vessel is the first of six new 20,000 TEU-class container ships for the company.

TEU refers to the capacity of the container ship, which is measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). MOL Triumph has a capacity of 20,170 TEU.

The vessel, which was delivered by Samsung Heavy Industries Co, will set off on her maiden voyage from Xingang, China in April 2017.

It will sail to Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Hong Kong, Yantian and Singapore, before it transits through the Suez Canal.

MOL Triumph will then continue on to Tangier, Southampton, Hamburg, Rotterdam and Le Havre before calling back at at Tangier and then Jebel Ali on the return voyage to Asia.

‘Spinning sails’ to be trialled on ocean going tanker

The new 20,000 TEU-class container ships are equipped with various highly advanced energy-saving technologies including low friction underwater paint, high efficiency propeller and rudder, Savor Stator as a stream fin on the hull body, and an optimised fine hull form.

According to MOL, these technologies can further reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per container moved by about 25-30% when compared to 14,000 TEU-class containerships.

Additionally, the vessel has also been designed with the retrofit option to convert to LNG, in view of the implementation of the International Maritime Organization’s new regulation to limit emission in marine fuels, which will come into effect in 2020.

MOL will take the delivery of the second 20,000 TEU-class vessel in May 2017.

Eventually there will be six of the 20,000 TEU-class containerships unveiled, and they will be phased in gradually on the existing trade routes of MOL.

Technical Specifications of MOL Triumph:

Length: 400m

Beam: 58.8m

Depth: 32.8m

Deadweight Tonnage: 192,672MT