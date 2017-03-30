Spirit Yachts sells new flagship superyacht, Spirit 111

Spirit 111 will be one of the largest, single-masted wooden yachts ever built in the UK, and has been designed in collaboration with Rhoades Young

British modern classic yacht company, Spirit Yachts has received a new order for a 34-metre sailing superyacht, the Spirit 111, from an overseas buyer.

The sloop-rigged superyacht is set to be the largest build from Spirit Yachts to date, and sees the Suffolk-based yard’s first partnership with yacht design agency, Rhoades Young.

The Spirit 111 is designed by Spirit Yachts CEO and head designer Sean McMillan, whilst Rhoades Young has created the interior design concept.

The owner has appointed renowned superyacht project manager Jens Cornelsen, of Cornelsen & Partner, to liaise with Spirit Yachts throughout the project.

Commenting on the announcement McMillan said: “We are delighted to be working with Rhoades Young on Spirit Yachts’ first collaboration with an external design agency.”

Pictures: Spirit Yachts through the years

“By maximising our combined expertise, we have created an aesthetically beautiful, lightweight yacht that will be easy to handle with minimal crew,” he continued.

“The end result will be one of the largest, single-masted modern classic wooden yachts ever built in the UK,” added the designer.

Planned to launch in summer 2019, the Spirit 111 will begin construction next month at Spirit Yachts’ waterside headquarters in Suffolk.

Rhoades Young director Jonathan Rhoades said it is exciting to be working on such a significant project.

“Spirit Yachts is renowned for its build quality and elegant design, and we are looking forward to working alongside Sean and his team on what is set to be a ground-breaking new project,” he stated.

Commissioned for an experienced yachtsman, who plans to attend the superyacht regattas in the Mediterranean, the Spirit 111 will be set up for both cruising and racing with carbon spars, hydraulic winches and an extensive sail wardrobe.

The impressive new superyacht is set to be as eco-friendly as possible to enable the owner to spend sustainable periods of time onboard using minimal fuel.

11 Most anticipated launches of 2017

Innovative features include an electric drive system, supported by four lithium battery banks, which will power the yacht for modest distances or when manoeuvring.

Under sail, the system will automatically regenerate the batteries, and with careful consumption the yacht will operate solely under battery power. For longer distance propulsion, the owner has the option of two back-up generators.

Green credentials have been considered throughout the yacht’s systems; the air conditioning, galley equipment, generators and water heaters will be set up to consume the lowest amount of power possible.

All equipment has been carefully selected to produce the minimum levels of emissions when in operation and during any future maintenance.

Spirit 111 Specifications:

Designer: Sean McMillan

Interior design: Rhoades Young

Build: Spirit Yachts Ltd, Ipswich, U.K

Client project manager: Jens Cornelsen, Cornelsen & Partner

Construction: wood epoxy composite on stainless steel space frame

LOA: 33.9m

LWL: 24.0m

Beam: 6.4m

Draft: 4.05m

Displacement: (light) 58 tonnes, 65 tonnes fully laden

Ballast Ratio: 45%

Sail Area: 450 sqm (working)

Rig type: Fractional Bermudan sloop

Engine: Electric drive system powered by four lithium battery 30.3Kw units. 2 x 25kW generators.

Keel: SG Iron blade with lead bulb, ‘T’ configuration

Rudder: Carbon composite spade type

Rig: Fully custom carbon, keel stepped