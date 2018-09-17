Cannes Boat Show 2018: Newly launched Fairline Yachts’ Targa 43 OPEN wins at World Yachts Trophies 2018

Fairline Yachts' Targa 43 OPEN was globally debuted at the Cannes Boat Show and has received its UK debut at the Southampton Boat Show 2018

Fairline Yachts’s brand new launch, the Targa 43 OPEN has scooped up the award for Best Exterior Design in the 14-18m category at the prestigious World Yachts Trophies.

The winner was announced on Saturday 15 September at the Ritz Carlton beach, during the Cannes Boat Show.

18 trophies were awarded to the best boat launched over the past 12 months, and the event was followed by a parade of 30 yachts.

Fairline’s all-new Targa 43 OPEN, was launched at this year’s Cannes Boat Show and received its UK debut at the Southampton Boat Show 2018.

Designed by Alberto Mancini, the Targa 43 OPEN was featured in Motor Boat & Yachting Top 10 Boats Not To Be Missed at Southampton Boat Show.

Fairline Yachts have revealed that the 2018 and 2019 production slots of their newest yacht have already been filled.

Russell Currie, Managing Director of Fairline Yachts, comments on the award win, “The launch of the Targa 43 signifies an exciting new stage for Fairline Yachts and this highly coveted award is testimony to our dedication to create exciting boats of the highest quality that suit our discerning global customer base. We would like to thank the judges for their consideration and decision, along with every member of the Fairline team, whose hard work has made this incredible achievement possible.”