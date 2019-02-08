Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019: Princess sells 21 yachts at the event

Princess Yachts have announced that they sold a 21 boats - worth in excess of £38m - during Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019

Princess Yachts have revealed that they have sold 21 yachts at the 50th Düsseldorf Boat Show 2019. The orders are worth over £38m.

The luxury yacht brand showcased 11 yachts on its stand the show, including three global debuts for the Y85, V78 and F45. Princess’s iconic Project 31, a heritage vessel built in 1968, and the new R35 performance sports yacht, launched at the Cannes Boat Show, were also on display at the Düsseldorf Boat Show.

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman, Princess Yachts said: “Princess Yachts was proud to celebrate 50 years of boot Düsseldorf with what I believe was our most impressive and inspiring show stand ever. We have a rich history with boot Düsseldorf, having exhibited for the past 40 years, which makes 2019 all the more special as it delivered outstanding sales figures.

“Our own business has accelerated in recent years, combining our traditional values with innovations from leaders in design and technology, so it was only natural to bring those partnerships to the show. I believe many of our visitors, customers and guests appreciated the technology and design philosophy presented by BAR Technologies, Pininfarina and Princess.”