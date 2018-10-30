Man attempts World Record for sailing largest pumpkin boat

Tom Pearcy has sailed the river Ouse in a boat made out of a giant pumpkin

Tom Pearcy, who owns York Maze, sailed a boat made out of a huge hollowed out pumpkin on Monday (29 October).

The pumpkin weighs 619kg (97.5 stone) and was lowered into the river Ouse before Pearcy could paddle down between the Ouse Bridge and Skeldergate Bridge.

Currently there is no recognise record attempt for the biggest pumpkin boat, but York Maze has applied to the Guinness World Record in the hope they will validate Tom Pearcy’s endeavour.

The giant pumpkin boat will be on show until 4 November at York Maze, a tourist attraction that features mazes made of over a million corn plants.