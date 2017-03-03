Rescue after RHIB is swamped by a wave in the Medway Estuary

Two men were rescued after the wave knocked out the electrics and engine of their newly acquired RHIB on the Medway Estuary
Two men got into trouble on the Medway Estuary after a wave swamped their six-metre rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB).
It was their first time out in the boat.
The incident resulted in total electrical and engine failure.
The volunteer crew of the Sheerness RNLI inshore lifeboat, Buster, was scrambled after a call from the UK Coastguard.
They located the two men and the boat close to the Kingsnorth Power Station jetty in the Medway Estuary.
A spokesman for Sheerness RNLI said: “The men were actually out in the craft for the first time when they were swamped by a wave which caused total electrical and engine failure.”
“The lifeboat crew located the casualty close to the Kingsnorth Power Station jetty in the Medway Estuary at 2.03pm and after checking that the two occupants were ok the craft was towed to the all tide landing in Queenborough Harbour.”
The incident happened on 28 February 2017.
