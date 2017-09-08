Pictures: Oyster releases first images of the new 835 and 895

Bespoke British yacht builder, Oyster, has unveiled the first pictures of the new multi-million pound Oyster 835 and Oyster 895

Oyster Yachts has announced it is to launch two new models – the Oyster 835 and Oyster 895.

The new designs are a continuation of the refining of the Oyster fleet, which started in late 2014 with the Oyster 745.

Since then, all Oysters have infused internal structures and carbon-fibre in key areas of framing and bulkheads; the composite hulls and decks also have a more selective distribution of weight and strength.

Oyster Yachts said it had worked with Lloyds Register of Shipping to gather their technical input to help them develop “more appropriate classification standards for this type of composite yacht”.

The design signature of the Oyster 835 and 895 includes the deck, transom rake and window lines.

These two new yachts include upgraded systems developed for the flagship Oyster 118, including a captive reel mainsheet system as standard, as well as an anchor-rocker system on the bow prodder for easier handling of large anchors.

Other anchor options include a stylish below deck storage system with an ‘anchor thrower arm’.

Carbon masts are standard, as are North Sails.

Oyster Yachts says a high basic specification ensures that these two new models provide the superyacht experience comfortably below the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s 24 metre Large Yacht Code.

This makes either of these new models ideal for owners who are wanting to charter.

For both the Oyster 835 and 895 there is a raised deck option, increasing the superstructure height by around 300mm and providing options for a high-level saloon seating and dining area.

These two new Oyster yachts are built for comfortable world cruising with interior layout options for three or four owner and guest cabins sleeping up to 8 on-board.

There are also options to accommodate two, three or four crew.

All interiors can be customised.

The Oyster 835 and 895 have been designed to replace the successful Oyster 825 and 885.

The Oyster 835 will cost £5.25 million (ex VAT), while the Oyster 885 has a price tag of £6.1 million (ex VAT).

The announcement comes as Oyster Yachts continues to do well in the market.

The Southampton-based luxury yacht builder said it had so far sold 17 of its Oyster 825 and 885 yachts, two of its Oyster 118 yachts and 16 of its smaller models – the Oyster 565, 595, 675, and 745.

Specifications of the Oyster 835:

LOA: 83’ 7”

Length of hull: 79’ 3.5”

Length of waterline: 72’ 1”

Beam: 20’ 8”

Draft standard: 11’ 3”

Displacement (Standard Keel): 145,500lb

Typical engine: Cummins Turbo-charged QSB6.7MD-305 MCD 224kW (305hp)

Fuel tanks: 3,000 litres

Water tanks: 2,000 litres

Specifications of the Oyster 895:

LOA: 89’ 0”

Length of hull: 84’ 7”

Length of waterline: 79’ 4”

Beam: 20’ 9”

Draft standard: 11’ 4”

Displacement (Standard Keel): 153,220lb

Typical engine: Cummins Turbo-charged QSL9-330 246kW (330hp)

Fuel tanks: 3,500 litres

Water tanks: 2,000 litres