Tripper boat Surprise grounded off the Isles of Scilly due to lack of passage planning

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch also found that the issuing of local boatman's licenses by the Council of the Isle of Scilly "lacked rigour"

29 June 2017

An investigation into the grounding of the tripper boat, Surprise, which resulted in 48 passengers being evacuated, has found that no passage plan had been prepared for the trip.

The boat, which had two crew on board, was taking passengers on a wildlife sightseeing trip off St Agnes on the Isle of Scilly when it grounded at Western Rocks on 15 May 2016.

Surprise suffered hull damage and started flooding. The 28-year-old skipper made a “Mayday” distress call on VHF which was heard by Falmouth coastguard and numerous local vessels. He also instructed his crewman to help the passengers done their lifejackets and released the boat’s life raft.

A search and rescue helicopter was deployed, along with the St Mary’s RNLI lifeboat.

Passengers were evacuated from the Surprise onto three local boats and the Isles of Scilly ambulance boat. They were then transferred to the lifeboat and taken back to St Mary’s.

The flooding on Surprise was contained by the vessel’s own bilge pumps and it returned to harbour under its own power.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report states that Surprise grounded because “the skipper was unaware of an isolated, shallow rock when deliberately manoeuvring very close to exposed rocks so the passengers could observe basking seals.”

“Insufficient passage planning had taken place prior to the trip and the skipper had not assessed where safe and unsafe areas existed.”

“Persistent operations in hazardous, shallow waters also meant that the safe conduct of navigation on board Surprise was heavily reliant on the skipper’s local knowledge.”

“However, given the complexity of the hazards, it would not have been possible for the skipper to have known the exact location of every isolated rock at all states of tide,” concluded the MAIB.

It also highlighted that more effective use of electronic navigation aids, including an echo sounder, could have improved the safety of navigation on board Surprise.

The skipper was a career boatman who had been working as a crewman and skipper in the Isles of Scilly since the age of 16.

He purchased Surprise in 2011 and was its full-time skipper. He held a Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) Tier 2 Level 2 Boatmasters’ Licence (BML) and a category AA Boatman’s Licence issued by the Council of the Isles of Scilly.

He also held a commercially endorsed Royal Yachting Association Yachtmaster Offshore Certificate of Competency and a Ship Radio Licence, and had attended sea survival and fire-fighting training courses.

The MAIB also found that although the emergency response on board Surprise was swift and effective, the vessel’s onboard procedures “did not provide guidance on the conduct of navigation or emergency reactions for grounding.”

Additionally, the absence of a documented risk assessment for Surprise’s operations had been identified by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency during an inspection of the vessel prior to the accident.

The MAIB has made a number of safety recommendations, including urging the Council of the Isle of Scilly to review its procedures for the issuing of local authority boatman’s licences.

“The Council of the Isles of Scilly’s procedures for issuing local boatman’s licences lacked rigour; there was no syllabus for candidates to follow, or assurance of training standards,” it highlighted.

A recommendation is also made to the St Mary’s Boatmen’s Association intended to improve its guidance to members on passage planning and conduct of navigation.

The MAIB concluded that if the association’s skippers had developed generic passage plans and set limits for under keel clearance and proximity to hazards such as shallow rocks, this accident might have been avoided.

