Alex Thomson is named patron of charity Oarsome Chance in Gosport

Sailor Alex Thomson announces charity support of Oarsome Chance Foundation and officially opens its new facility at St Vincent Sixth Form College in Gosport







Alex Thomson has announced his patronage of Oarsome Chance Foundation, the charity which supports children aged 9-19 who have previously been left disenfranchised from their mainstream education in the Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant areas. Thomson, who trains and runs his Alex Thomson Racing team from Gosport’s Haslar Marina, helped cut the ribbon to officially open the new facilities at St Vincent Sixth Form College, Gosport on Saturday (25 November).

Thomson said of his new role as Patron of Oarsome Chance. “It’s fantastic to be involved in a project that is having such a big impact on children’s lives by teaching valuable skills and encouraging local children to get out on the water.”

The charity uses vocational training in boat design and construction and teaches carpentry skills in a fully equipped studio environment as well as teaching water-based sports. “The work the Oarsome Chance team are doing is really inspiring. They are giving local children an opportunity to learn in a different environment. We had great fun out on the water today, racing with some of the students on skiffs which they have built themselves.” said Thomson.

Oarsome Chance have worked with over 1500 children in their first 18 months and seen a real positive change in young people’s lives. The principal of Oarsome Chance, John Gillard, expressed his joy at having Alex Thomson on board, commenting : “We are thrilled to have Alex as an official Patron of our charity, and open the facility. Alex is a huge inspiration to our students, and really connects and engages with them and teaches them that anything is possible.”