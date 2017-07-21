Countdown is on for the Turn to Starboard Round Britain Challenge

A team of military veterans are making their final preparations ahead of the start of the Turn to Starboard Round Britain Challenge next month

There is less than three weeks to go until a team of veterans begin the 2,000 mile Turn to Starboard Round Britain Challenge.

All of those taking part have been affected by military operations.

The eight-week voyage, which is also supported by The Royal Marines Charity, will set sail from Falmouth in a clockwise direction and navigate Britain’s spectacular coastline visiting places such as Liverpool, Tobermory, Isle of Skye, Newcastle and Ipswich.

Many of the crew member have little or no sailing experience and will have to work together to circumnavigate Britain on board the 92-foot tall ship, Spirit of Falmouth.

It is hoped the voyage, which begins on 5 August, will help participants re-engage, reintegrate and gain new skills to help start new careers.

The team will live, sleep and work on board the tall ship donated to the charity by The Prince’s Trust.

At 92 feet, and weighing in at 88 tonnes, the vessel is as long as seven cars and weighs the equivalent of a blue whale.

The epic expedition has been organised by Turn to Starboard, a charity based at Falmouth in Cornwall which helps hundreds of military personnel suffering with physical injuries or mental trauma by providing sailing courses and family sailing trips in a supportive environment.

The charity was set up four years ago by former RAF leader and CEO, Shaun Pascoe.

Pascoe was the leader of a helicopter medical emergency response team in the RAF, yet after finding it difficult to adjust to normal life outside of the forces he embarked on a Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Yachtmaster course and within two weeks of sailing he felt in a better place.

He now invests his time in helping others to feel the same and skippered the vessel on a similar expedition last year.

“Following the success of last year’s Round Britain Challenge, we are excited that The Endeavour Fund has agreed to support a second expedition to sail a group of veterans affected by military operations around the British Isles,” explained Pascoe.

“Once again the aim of the challenge is to help participants re-engage, reintegrate and gain new skills while raising awareness of the challenges veterans can face after leaving service life,” he stated.

Pascoe said that since completing last year’s challenge, 15 crew members have gone on to achieve Yachtmaster status or are close to gaining the coveted qualification.

“Our follow up research also found that the experience had a positive impact on participants lives and many are now engaged in another form of activity or employed,” added Pascoe.

“Preparations are in full swing for this year’s expedition and we hope it will help those taking part to regain the sense of value and belonging they were once so proud of.”

The lead supporter of the initiative is The Endeavour Fund, which offers funding for sporting and adventure challenges and helps emerging initiatives with advice, hands-on support and mentoring.

The fund plays an important role in ensuring that more servicemen and women have the opportunity to rediscover their self-belief and fighting spirit through physical challenges.

The programme manager at the fund, Stuart Croxford said it was proud to support “this incredible challenge”.

“Turn to Starboard does a fantastic job in supporting wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women on their journey to recovery and helping them rediscover their fighting spirit,” he said.

“This Round Britain Challenge will not only be a once-in-a-lifetime experience but it will give all participants the chance to gain new skills and qualifications which will help them long after they return,” added Croxford.