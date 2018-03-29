The last Fairline Squadron 78 leaves factory

The last ever Fairline Squadron 78 has left the British boatbuilder's Oundle factory – the model will be replaced with the yard's new flagship

The final Fairline Squadron 78 left the yard in Oundle, Northamptonshire on 28 March. The British boatbuilder has been manufacturing the model since 2002 and this will be the manufacturer’s 115th Squadron 78.

The flybridge yacht has finished its series production run to make way for an even larger new flagship Fairline model. Details of the new flagship, which will be built at Fairline’s new production facility in Hythe, Southampton, will be released in the coming months.

Russell Currie, Managing Director at Fairline Yachts, comments, “The Squadron 78 is a yacht which offered power and style in abundance. It has had an amazing production run and has certainly paved the way for the next generation of large Squadron models. We look forward to sharing the details of our new flagship boat in the near future.”