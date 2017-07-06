Fire destroys catamaran at Bangor in North Wales

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire which engulfed a catamaran at Beach Road in Bangor last night. The vessel has been destroyed

Fire and lifeboat crews spent more than an hour tackling the fire on board a catamaran in Bangor last night (5 July).

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the vessel.

Firefighters from Bangor were sent to tackle the blaze, which started at around 9.15pm.

Volunteers with the Beaumaris RNLI were also called out to assist.

Speaking to the Daily Post, one eyewitness stated that two people were seen leaving the catamaran just before the fire started.

“The boat – a catarmaran – was moored on the outer wall on Penrhyn Quay in Bangor. The vessel sailed round to Tai Rodyn in the direction of the old Penrhyn Baths and then turned directly to Penrhyn Walls at Tai Rodyn and ran aground,” said the witness.

“Two people exited the vessel and sat on the wall viewing the vessel. The boat was reboarded and driven to be free of the slabs and then two people exited the boat and ran away. The vessel went on fire very soon afterwards”.

The fire was eventually put out by the fire brigade at around 10.30pm.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 21.23 about a yacht on fire. The crew from Bangor attended and it was under control by 22.31. There was 100% damage to the boat.”