Fire on board car carrier Honor in the English Channel

The US-registered car carrier, Honor, is heading back towards Southampton after a fire on board earlier today

The US car carrier, Honor, was in the English Channel when the fire broke out on board earlier this morning.

The vessel was en route to Baltimore from Southampton. 21 crew are on board.

The UK Coastguard was contacted at 0345, and is now coordinating the incident.

In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the Honor’s fixed firefighting systems were used to attack the fire and the cargo space has been sealed.

The ship’s crew continue to monitor the cargo area.

Video: Man rescued after clinging to boat for more than 12 hours

Honor has full manoeuvrability and has now turned back towards Southampton, where it is planned to anchor to the South East of the Isle of Wight.

UK Coastguard is monitoring the situation closely and the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has been notified of the incident.

A Fire and Rescue Marine Response team is to be airlifted on board the vessel by the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lee on Solent to further investigate the fire damage and determine whether or not it is safe for the vessel to return to Southampton Port.

In addition, a pilot from Southampton Port and an MCA Marine Casualty Officer will be sent to the vessel to assist the assessment process prior to the vessel being allowed to return to Southampton.

Commander for the UK Coastguard, Andy Jenkins, said: “The 21 crew are still on board the vessel and they are safe and well.”

” We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as it develops,” he stressed.