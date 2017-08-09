35-foot motor yacht sinks after catching fire in Ryde Harbour

A luxury motor yacht has been destroyed after a fire on board earlier today. One man was treated for smoke inhalation

A 35-foot luxury motor yacht has sunk in Ryde Harbour on the Isle of Wight after a fire on board earlier today (9 August).

One man was on board the vessel when the fire started, and managed to make it shore.

He was later treated for smoke inhalation.

The UK Coastguard was alerted to the incident at around 1.30pm today (9 August) after receiving a VHF radio broadcast on Channel 16 – the VHF distress frequency.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the area. Loud explosions were also heard in the harbour.

Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team and the Ryde Rescue Boat were all sent to the scene, along with the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

The Ryde Harbour Master and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were also informed of the incident.

The pontoon, where the motor yacht was moored, has also been badly damaged and will need to be replaced.

Initially it was reported that the vessel was a Sunseeker.