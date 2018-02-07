Watch: Nine people taken to hospital after a luxury motor boat catches fire in Alicante

Nine people were taken to hospital after a 30-metre motor boat caught fire in Alicante

A 30-metre yacht caught fire in Alicante in a dry dock on the Costa Blanca. Nine people were taken to hospital. A cat, which was seen on the bow of the luxury motor boat was, rescued by a firefighter.

As flames engulfed the saloon, flybridge and cockpit of the luxury motor boat a firefighter scaled a ladder and had to step on board the boat to rescue the feline.

Nine people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. According to reports, 25 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire and the rescue of the cat on board the cruiser was captured on video:

At this time, it is not known what caused the fire.