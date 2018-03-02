Sunseeker International to recruit 40 new apprentices

Applications for the Sunseeker Apprenticeship Scheme open on Monday (5 March). The luxury boat brand is looking to recruit 40 new apprentices

Sunseeker International is looking to recruit 40 new apprentice boat builders to join the team at its shipyards in Poole and Portland.

Successful applicants will have the chance to get their foot in the UK marine industry’s door, learning skills in a range of boat construction sectors, through Sunseeker’s award-winning apprenticeship scheme.

Multiple learning pathways are on offer including: carpentry, composites, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and furniture joinery. The scheme is four years long and provides paid attendance at the Bournemouth and Poole College’s Marine Technology Centre and on-the-job training at Sunseeker’s Poole and Portland shipyards.

Earlier this year, two Sunseeker apprentices achieved royal recognition at the annual Worshipful Company of Shipwrights, Queens Silver Medal competition. Louis Castle, an Apprentice Marine Electrician, bagged top prize, whilst Jacob Clarke, an Apprentice Marine Engineer, won the runner-up prize. Both Louis and Jacob have now progressed to the Test and Commissioning Team and International Warranty Team respectively.



Alex Bowman, Head of Talent at Sunseeker International, commented: “Apprenticeships are a credible route to a very rewarding career. These new team members will learn the necessary craft skills from experienced Boat Builders to produce the level of quality and attention to detail that Sunseeker is known for. It really is a brilliant opportunity. Apprenticeships work – not only for the Apprentice, for us and the local community and the wider UK Marine industry.”

Applications for the Sunseeker Apprenticeship Scheme open on Monday the 5th March 2018 and close on Monday 2nd April 2018. Applications should be made online by visiting the Sunseeker website.