Sunseeker’s new Predator 50 and Predator 74 premiere worldwide at Boot Düsseldorf

Sunseeker International will unveil two new models, Sunseeker’s Predator 50 and the Predator 74, at the upcoming Boot Düsseldorf, which takes place 20-28 January 2018.

Currently in build at Sunseeker’s facilities in Dorset, these two next generation yachts boast the luxury yacht manufacturer’s sleek lines, open plan layouts and stylish interiors and reflect the growing demand for the performance Predator range.

Predator 50

The Predator family is now joined by an all-new Predator 50, the new entry point for this range. Predator 50 offers both open and closed capabilities and comes with tender garage.

Boasting cutting-edge design, every detail of the Predator 50 has been designed to perfection, and particular attention has been paid to the onboard entertainment space.

The Predator 50’s design is enhanced by the addition of a fully opening hardtop roof and a folding cockpit door and hinged window providing an open plan cockpit/saloon. This is complemented by forward and aft cockpit seating which can be folded down to create an enlarged sun bathing area. The saloon is spacious and enjoys panoramic views, making it the perfect area to entertaining guests. This makes the Predator 50 an open or enclosed cockpit boat, unusual in this size of sports boat.

The interior combines fine materials and large windows, visible in the full-beam master stateroom, which comes with a generous en-suite.

The forward VIP cabin features a scissor berth for complete flexibility and just like the master stateroom, it enjoys plenty of sunlight. Up to four guests can be catered for in style and comfort on the water or an additional bunk cabin can be created in lieu of the lower saloon thereby providing accommodation for six.

A stylish and highly sociable deck boasts a spacious foredeck seating and sunbathing area complete with optional retractable pram hood canopy. Moving aft, Sunseeker’s ‘Beach Club’ concept offers a space for family and friends to enjoy the optional built-in BBQ, overhead ‘rain shower’ and fold-down transom seating. The integral garage, which is synonymous with the Predator can, where specified, accommodate a Williams 325 Jet Tender launched via the hydraulic bathing platform.

As with every Predator, performance is still at the heart of this sports cruiser, which is fitted with the new Volvo Penta D8-600 engines mated to shaft drives, with optional electric steering and joystick manoeuvrability.

Predator 74

Sunseeker’s largest Predator model is back with a 40 knot capability. Sporty and sleek, the brand new Sunseeker Predator 74 has been created with style and practicality in mind.

The exterior boasts sleek, yet oversized pillarless windows down to the side deck which floods the interior with light and provides uninterrupted views from the saloon.

Of particular interest is the engineered cockpit door mechanism which allows it to open conventionally, but also lower itself into the sole of the yacht. Depending on the owner’s desires, the Predator 74 can be transformed into an ‘open’ yacht in warmer regions or a ‘closed’ yacht in cooler climates.

The roomy saloon includes a sumptuous U-shaped seating area, ample storage and comprehensive port side bar console; all below an impressive glass sliding roof.

Below deck from the saloon, there is a generous galley and three spacious en-suite cabins, comprising an aft master, starboard twin and forward VIP.

The master cabin benefits from an optional walk-in wardrobe which can be turned into an office area. The below deck plan has the option to have an extended galley arrangement complete with lounge and breakfast bar seating or an additional twin guest cabin which would allow the yacht to accommodate up to eight guests in a four cabin arrangement.

The large foredeck features a sunbed for relaxing and sunbathing complete with optional pram hood canopy. Behind the Predator 74 transom, directly below the vast sunpad, the tender garage provides the space to house a new Williams 390 jet tender or Jet Ski with a hydraulic bathing platform to make launching effortless.

The transom area features an optional ‘Beach Club’ with parasol – an option first introduced with the Manhattan 52 in 2016 and now a Sunseeker signature feature. This area also boasts a built-in BBQ, overhead ‘rain shower’ and fold-down transom seating.

The Predator 74 is powered by MAN V12 1550 horsepower engines which give a top speed of up to 35 knots. Thrill seekers have the option to choose the MAN V12 1900 engines instead, which offer a top speed of up to 40 knots.

Along with the new Predator 50 and Predator 74, Sunseeker will be showcasing the following five models at Boot Düsseldorf:

Manhattan 52

Manhattan 66

Predator 57 MkII

76 Yacht

95 Yacht