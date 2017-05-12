Three Brits injured after helicopter crashes while attempting to land on superyacht Bacarella

Three Britons have been hurt after the helicopter they were in crashed while trying to land on the deck of the superyacht Bacarella in south west Norway

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed that three British people have been injured after a helicopter crashed while trying to land on the luxury Bacarella yacht.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening (10 May) at a fjord in Bergen, on Norway’s south west coast.

According to reports, as the helicopter approached the flight deck of Bacarella it spun out of control and crashed into the water.

It is believed that something became entangled in the helicopter’s rotors.

One of the three people on the helicopter is understood to be in a serious condition, while the others have suffered cuts and bruises.

All are reported to have been wearing survival suits.

An FCO spokesman said: “We can confirm that three British people were injured in an incident in Bergen, Norway on May 10.”

“We are offering assistance to them and remain in close contact with Norwegian authorities.”

The Airbus Helicopter AS 350 B3 is British registered, and was flying from Orkney to the superyacht when the incident happened.

It was removed from the water around midnight on Wednesday.

Continued below…



An investigation is now underway by the Norwegian authorities.

In a statement on its website, the Accident Investigation Board Norway, said: “A British registered helicopter of the type Airbus Helicopters AS 350 B3 with three persons on board was about to land on the helideck on a yacht when it lost control and crashed into the sea.”

“The helicopter was equipped with flotation gear and floated up side down in the sea. One person was seriously injured and two suffered minor injuries.”

The 60-metre Bacarella was built in 2009 by Trinity Yachts, with interior styling by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

The Cayman Island-registered superyacht can accommodate up to 10 guests and eight crew.

The superyacht is powered by twin 2,012hp Caterpillar diesel engines which gives it a top speed of 16 knots and cruising speed of 14 knots.