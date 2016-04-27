Three rescued from sinking canal boat

A stretch of the Kennet and Avon Canal has now reopened after it was closed as a result of the incident at Lock 54.

Three people, along with their two dogs, have been rescued after their boat sank on the Kennet and Avon Canal in Wiltshire. The incident happened inside Lock 54 at Cadley on 26 April.

Fire crews from Marlborough, Pewsey and Stratton attended and helped a man and a woman escape via a 12 metre ladder.

An older woman remained trapped onboard and had to be rescued via a specialist inflatable rescue boat from Stratton.

No one was injured in the rescue.

The boat was left stuck in the lock, resulting in the closure of this section of the Kennet and Avon Canal. It reopened again on 27 April following the removal of the boat.