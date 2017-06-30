UK sailor fined €500 for red diesel in Belgium

The RYA says it has received reports of a sailor being fined €500 after traces of red diesel were found in his yacht's fuel tank
The RYA is asking anyone who has been fined in Belgium for having red diesel in their boat’s fuel tank to contact them.
It comes after the association received reports that one sailor was fined €500 for having traces of the fuel in his yacht’s fuel tank.
The boat had been inspected by Belgian Customs in Nieuwpoort.
“Belgian Customs boarded the UK flagged boat at the KYCN Marina and in addition to checking paperwork examined a sample of fuel, which was found to contain traces of red diesel,” explained the RYA.
Although it is still legal to purchase red diesel for use in pleasure craft in the UK, it is unlawful in Belgium to use red diesel for propelling a private pleasure craft.
As a result, the number of British yachts visiting the country has fallen.
Back in 2010 and 2011, the Belgian authorities clamped down on the use of ‘red’ diesel, with many sailors receiving significant fines.
“The Belgian Authorities then appeared to have become more tolerant of UK boaters using red diesel and the risk of being fined seemed to have reduced. We received a report in May 2016 which suggested that the Belgian Authorities were hardening, however no reports of fines were received until now,” stated the RYA, which has continually lobbied for Belgium to reinstate the permission for visiting British yachts to use red diesel.
The association say it is unclear if this more recent fine is an “isolated incident” or if it is a signal that the Belgian authorities are taking a “tougher approach” towards UK flagged boats.
It is now asking anyone who has been fined in Belgium for having red diesel in their tanks to contact them giving as much detail about the incident as possible.
Anyone wanting to get in touch should email boating.abroad@rya.org.uk.