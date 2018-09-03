Amer Yachts launches environmentally friendly yacht Amer 94

The fourth yacht in the Amer 94 series, Amer Yachts' latest launch is powered by twin Volvo Penta D13-IPS1350 and utilises environmentally-friendly components and materials

Italian shipyard Amer Yachts have launched a fourth Amer 94, nicknamed ‘Innovation Lab’, a fuel efficient superyacht, which is lighter than contemporary yachts and promotes the use of environmentally-friendly materials.

Amer Yachts owner Barbara Amerio commented: “Sustainability is important to our philosophy and we have been offering our contribution to the nautical industry for several years as we know that yacht-builders are important players in changing customers’ attitudes.

“We nicknamed the yacht ‘innovation lab’ due to the many components, solutions and materials used for the first time on board.”

The fourth model in Amer’s 94ft series, Amer 94 is the first 94ft yacht to be powered by twin Volvo Penta D13-IPS1350 – the highest performance Volvo Penta IPS.

These smaller engines decrease the overall onboard weight compared to a traditional inboard shaft installation and reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Amer has also replaced teak with cork, used variable phase generators rather than traditional units, stabilizer fins instead of gyro-stabilizers, and light pantograph doors, all of which make the Amer 94 to be a lighter craft – 20 tons lighter than comparative-sized competitors’ yachts.

“We have spoken to a lot of experts and tested new materials, and checked each detail to choose items that are light and strong,” says Amerio. “When Volvo Penta launched the D13-IPS1350, it gave us the idea to use a twin installation for long displacement cruising, and the stability of the yacht at slower speeds is assured with Humphree stabilizer fins.”