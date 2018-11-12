Lumishore appoints Lauren Patterson as Head of Marketing

Underwater LED lighting system manufacturer Lumishore has announced Lauren Patterson as their new Head of Marketing

Lumishore has announced the appointment of Lauren Patterson as Head of Marketing for Lumishore globally.

Lauren will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing strategy and activities and developing the company’s market presence for its lighting solutions.

Lauren has worked with well known brands in the luxury automotive and interiors industries and has years of extensive experience in marketing, advertising and corporate branding.

She commented: “I’m delighted to join Lumishore and look forward to what is a tremendous opportunity in developing our global B2B and B2C presence. I am excited to be part of what is already a great team and am confident that we will take Lumishore to the next level as the leading marine LED lighting and control systems supplier.”

Lumishore CEO, Eifrion Evans, said “We are delighted to welcome Lauren into the Lumishore family. I am confident her proven marketing skill-sets and undoubted enthusiasm will complement our technical skills and enhance our market presence.”