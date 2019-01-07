Max Zhivov unveils his new eco-friendly concept: the VIK Boat

Designer Max Zhivov has unveiled its latest project, the electric VIK Boat, an eco-friendly, electric vessel

Max Zhivov, the designer behind the houseboat concept Modul GO and the LEGO inspired MYBO modifiable yacht system, has unveiled his new design for an eco-friendly, noise, vibration and exhaust gases-free boat that can be recharged from solar panels or wind power: the VIK Boat.

The hull of the VIK boat has been designed to move in displacement mode for energy efficiency so that the vessel only loses little energy to the formation of waves. Zhivov says that this allows the owner to take a weekend trip on a single battery charge.

The galley, helm station and saloon with table and a seats which can be turned into a bed sleeping two, are insulated to retain heat and benefit from circular glazing for visibility and to allow for plenty of light.

The VIK Boat boasts a spacious forward cabin with a toilet and shower and there is also a sleeping area situated in the opening roof which can be used in hot climates and warmer months.

Aft there is an open cockpit with seats, ideal for socialising, and a bathing platform, whilst the mast has been fitted with a lifting device which can be used for toys or a small tender.

The propeller and rudder have been designed with added protection from submerged objects, strong side fins provide extra stability and manoeuvrability.

The vessel’s electric motor is optimised for cruising speed, with enough power to tackle strong winds and waves. In case of unforeseen weather conditions or unscheduled route changes, a small diesel generator has been added as a backup energy source.

Optional solar panels and a wind generator to recharge the batteries during travel and when the boat is moored can also be installed.

Vik Boats also come with the option of installing a diesel engine instead of an electric motor.