Oceanco launches 90m superyacht Y716 DreAMBoat

Oceanco's 90m superyacht DreAMBoat is currently being commissioned for sea trials and will be delivered in the summer
Oceanco has launched its 33d yacht in 33 years on the market, the 90m DreAMBoat (Y716).
A first-time design collaboration between Espen Øino International and Terence Disdale Design, the superyacht boasts large windows to flood the interior with daylight and let the outside world in. Outside spaces feature a large swimming pool on the main aft deck, a spacious partially enclosed sundeck with Jacuzzi and options for seating and entertaining. There is also an owner’s deck with a private Jacuzzi.
The interior, created by Terence Disdale, features bespoke surfaces, natural wood, limestone floors, semi-precious stone vanities, parchment, leather and mother of pearl. Nearly everything onboard from furniture to lighting is custom made.
DreAMBoat has been kitted out with state-of-the-art technology, including a complex IP ship’s computer operating system as well as full carbon canopy mast house and mast which forms an integral part of the overall design.
Down below the superyacht sleeps up to 23 guests and 33 crew members.
“It has been an intense project, but with some clear direction from the Owner, excellent collaboration between Espen Øino, Terence Disdale Design and Oceanco, we have achieved a great deal and are poised to deliver a stunning yacht,” says Dan Jackson, the Owner’s representative.
Roderick Gort, Project Director at Oceanco, adds, “Launching DreAMBoat is an important milestone in the construction process of delivering ‘the Owners Perfect Yacht’. We are looking forward to delivering DreAMBoat after her sea trials this spring, and welcoming her to the Oceanco family”
DreAMBoat is currently being commissioned for impending sea trials and will be delivered before the summer.
At a glance…
Type: Steel Hull and Aluminium Superstructure
Length: 90m / 295ft
Beam: 14.2m / 47ft
Engine type: 2 x MTU 4,828hp / 3,600kW MTU 20V 4000 M73L
Exterior Designer: Espen Øino
Interior Designer: Terence Disdale
New shipyard Cetera Yachts reveal renderings of ‘Multispace Yacht’ concept Cetera 60
Cetera Yachts have released renderings of their new 'Multispace Yacht' Cetera 60, which debuted at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in
10 Most stunning celebrity superyachts: Luxury knows no boundaries
When it comes to comfort at sea, celebrities spare no expenses on their boats and sometimes their superyachts are so…
Max Zhivov unveils his new eco-friendly concept: the VIK Boat
Designer Max Zhivov has unveiled its latest project, the electric VIK Boat, an eco-friendly, electric vessel