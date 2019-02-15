Oceanco launches 90m superyacht Y716 DreAMBoat

Oceanco's 90m superyacht DreAMBoat is currently being commissioned for sea trials and will be delivered in the summer

Oceanco has launched its 33d yacht in 33 years on the market, the 90m DreAMBoat (Y716).

A first-time design collaboration between Espen Øino International and Terence Disdale Design, the superyacht boasts large windows to flood the interior with daylight and let the outside world in. Outside spaces feature a large swimming pool on the main aft deck, a spacious partially enclosed sundeck with Jacuzzi and options for seating and entertaining. There is also an owner’s deck with a private Jacuzzi.

The interior, created by Terence Disdale, features bespoke surfaces, natural wood, limestone floors, semi-precious stone vanities, parchment, leather and mother of pearl. Nearly everything onboard from furniture to lighting is custom made.

DreAMBoat has been kitted out with state-of-the-art technology, including a complex IP ship’s computer operating system as well as full carbon canopy mast house and mast which forms an integral part of the overall design.

Down below the superyacht sleeps up to 23 guests and 33 crew members.

“It has been an intense project, but with some clear direction from the Owner, excellent collaboration between Espen Øino, Terence Disdale Design and Oceanco, we have achieved a great deal and are poised to deliver a stunning yacht,” says Dan Jackson, the Owner’s representative.

Roderick Gort, Project Director at Oceanco, adds, “Launching DreAMBoat is an important milestone in the construction process of delivering ‘the Owners Perfect Yacht’. We are looking forward to delivering DreAMBoat after her sea trials this spring, and welcoming her to the Oceanco family”

DreAMBoat is currently being commissioned for impending sea trials and will be delivered before the summer.

At a glance…

Type: Steel Hull and Aluminium Superstructure

Length: 90m / 295ft

Beam: 14.2m / 47ft

Engine type: 2 x MTU 4,828hp / 3,600kW MTU 20V 4000 M73L

Exterior Designer: Espen Øino

Interior Designer: Terence Disdale