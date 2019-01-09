Silent Yachts’ Silent 55 launches in Myanmar’s Mergui Archipelago

Silent Yachts' Silent 55 has joined the fleet of a Myanmar's tourism company and it's believed to be the first solar powered yacht to sail the Asian seas

Burma Boating, a sailing firm owned by Myanmar tourism company Memories Group, has unveiled the latest acquisition to its fleet – the Silent Yachts Silent 55, a 16.7-meter solar-powered yacht, which will offer expeditions around the Mergui Archipelago from January 2019.

It is believed that the Silent 55 is the first solar powered boat to sail the Asian seas.

Silent 55 debuted at the Cannes Boat Show 2018. The yacht uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range, with no noise or fumes and minimal vibration. The catamaran boasts 30 high-efficiency solar panels rated for approximately 9 kilowatt-peak and uses maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charge regulators and lithium batteries, which provide capacity for all-night cruising, while a 15-kVA inverter provides power for all household appliances

Silent 55 will be skippered in the Mergui Archipelago by Captain Ajun May from Germany, an experienced sailor in the area, and will cater to private tailor-made cruises for up to six persons, starting at US$3,200 per day. The yacht can also be chartered for a 4-day or 6-day trip leaving from the port of Kawthaung, southern Myanmar from November through to May.

“The benefits of sailing with solar power cannot be overstated,” said Burma Boating’s General Manager Eric Poepper. “The S55 will leave a minimal environmental footprint, but offer travellers unprecedented sailing comfort. She sails as silently over the waves as any sailboat, but without depending on the winds. When anchored, even the usual generator noises will vanish and become a memory of the past, letting the passengers focus entirely on the magnificence of the Mergui islands, landscapes and sunsets.”