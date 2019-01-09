Silent Yachts’ Silent 55 launches in Myanmar’s Mergui Archipelago

Silent Yachts' Silent 55 has joined the fleet of a Myanmar's tourism company and it's believed to be the first solar powered yacht to sail the Asian seas
Burma Boating, a sailing firm owned by Myanmar tourism company Memories Group, has unveiled the latest acquisition to its fleet – the Silent Yachts Silent 55, a 16.7-meter solar-powered yacht, which will offer expeditions around the Mergui Archipelago from January 2019.
It is believed that the Silent 55 is the first solar powered boat to sail the Asian seas.
Silent 55 debuted at the Cannes Boat Show 2018. The yacht uses silent electric propulsion for unlimited range, with no noise or fumes and minimal vibration. The catamaran boasts 30 high-efficiency solar panels rated for approximately 9 kilowatt-peak and uses maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar charge regulators and lithium batteries, which provide capacity for all-night cruising, while a 15-kVA inverter provides power for all household appliances
Silent 55 will be skippered in the Mergui Archipelago by Captain Ajun May from Germany, an experienced sailor in the area, and will cater to private tailor-made cruises for up to six persons, starting at US$3,200 per day. The yacht can also be chartered for a 4-day or 6-day trip leaving from the port of Kawthaung, southern Myanmar from November through to May.
“The benefits of sailing with solar power cannot be overstated,” said Burma Boating’s General Manager Eric Poepper. “The S55 will leave a minimal environmental footprint, but offer travellers unprecedented sailing comfort. She sails as silently over the waves as any sailboat, but without depending on the winds. When anchored, even the usual generator noises will vanish and become a memory of the past, letting the passengers focus entirely on the magnificence of the Mergui islands, landscapes and sunsets.”
Silent-Yachts introduces its largest solar-powered catamaran, SILENT 79
Austria-based oceangoing solar-powered catamarans Silent-Yachts has unveiled its largest model to date, the 23.95m SILENT 79 catamaran
Cannes Boat Show: Silent-Yachts’ catamaran Silent 55 makes world debut at the show
Silent Yachts' solar-powered catamaran Silent 55 will receive its global premiere at the Cannes Boat Show, 11th – 16th September
Eco boat charter La Bella Verde introduces an all-new solar-powered catamaran
Ibiza based chartering company La Bella Verde has introduced Ukulele, a new solar-powered catamaran available to hire or buy