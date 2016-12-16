Sunseeker launches second 95 Yacht

Poole-based shipyard, Sunseeker, has announced the launch of its second vessel in their Sunseeker 95 range

16 December 2016

Measuring 28.06-metres, the second vessel in Sunseeker’s 95 yacht range comes following the launch of the superyacht earlier this year at the British Motor Yacht Show.

Called Lavoro, it has been custom built for the owner.

The British shipbuilder is currently building five 95 yacht models at its main headquarter in Poole, Dorset.

The 95 is built for luxury entertaining and has a top speed of 26 knots.

Commenting on the latest launch, the sales director at Sunseeker International, Sean Robertson, said: “The 95 Yacht, which launched into the market earlier this year, is another stunning illustration of how striking lines can still be combined with a voluminous interior.”

“Lavoro, the second hull of the 95 Yacht, is a perfect example of Sunseeker’s bespoke design capabilities, boasting a drop-down starboard side balcony, five cabin option layout with two sliding twin berths, a crane option for the use of a jet-ski and an increased seating area on the flybridge; all features important to this client,” he explained.

“Its design as a whole has evolved to maximise exterior and interior entertainment spaces, yet it still remains unmistakably a Sunseeker, with its enhanced bespoke design feature,” stressed Robertson.

The sales director said orders were looking positive.

“We currently have five 95 Yacht models under construction, in addition to five 116 Yachts and four 131 Yachts, demonstrating huge confidence in the sector and reflective of Sunseeker’s spectacular product range, complemented by our first-class dealer network and exemplary sales and after sales support,” added Robertson.

17 May 2016

Sunseeker will launch the eagerly anticipated 95 Yacht at the British Motor Yacht Show.

The new yacht exemplifies the latest in Sunseeker’s cutting edge design and build processes. Fully equipped for luxury entertaining, its open plan layout and striking lines manifests a super yacht feel with all the practical advantages of a yacht in this size category.

Princess will also be showcasing their first flybridge with IPS for the first time, the Princess 49.

Other British luxury yacht brands to showcase their craft at Swanwick Marina will be Fairline with their Squadron 60, Squadron 48, a Targa 48GT and a Targa 38 Open. These iconic companies will be joined by a host of handpicked industry-leading exhibitors.

Now in its fourth year, the British Motor Yacht Show promises to deliver a stunning line up of the best of British motor yachts, leading engine manufacturers, marine electronic specialists, Williams RIBS and luxury car brands such as Porsche and Maserati.

Open daily, between 10am and 5pm each brand will showcase a line-up of new and used yachts, in the water and on shore, with some measuring up to 98 feet.

Peter Bradshaw, Chief Executive at Premier Marinas said: “This show is a renowned event and key to the Premier diary as it becomes more prestigious each year. I’m delighted that Swanwick Marina will once again host this collaboration between three of the biggest names in British motor yacht sales”.

This is a not-to-be-missed show for buyers and boat lovers, where they will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the most famous motor yachts in the world and speak to experts on all the exciting aspects of motor yacht ownership. There is also the opportunity to take a tour of Premier’s flagship Hamble river marina with its multimillion pound boatyard and luxury facilities.