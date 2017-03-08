Video: 100-foot superyacht goes up in flames and sinks in the BVIs

M/Y Limitless was on charter in the British Virgin Islands (BVIs) when it caught fire, forcing the crew and passengers to abandon ship

The 100-foot Hargrave, M/Y Limitless has sunk in the BVIs after catching fire while out on charter.

None of the five crew and six passengers were injured in the incident, which happened on the afternoon of 6 March 2017.

Phil Aspinall from the Virgin Islands Search and Rescue (VISAR) told BVI News that an investigation has been launched to try and find out the cause of the fire.

The vessel got into difficulties near Dog Islands, west of Virgin Gorda. Early reports suggest that there was a fire in the engine room.

Guests reported 30-foot flames and thick black smoke.

The ship’s captain made a Mayday call before giving the order to abandon ship.

They managed to jump into the water before getting into the vessel’s tender and making for the nearby Scrub Island.

Despite attempts to salvage M/Y Limitless, the superyacht sank a couple of hours later.

M/Y Limitless, previously named M/Y Da Bubba and M/Y Katina, was delivered to its owner in 2005 and was last refitted in 2014.

The custom motor yacht was built by Hargrave in Taiwan at their Koahsiung shipyard.

It could accommodate up to eight guests overnight in four cabins.

The 169-tonne superyacht was designed by Ben Dodarell, with the interior design by Shelley Dicondina.

The vessel had a semi-displacement GRP hull and GRP superstructure, with teak decks.

According to Yacht Charter Fleet, which has M/Y Limitless listed, the motor yacht is powered by 2 Caterpillar ( C30) 1,549hp diesel engines .

It had a top speed of 23 knots.