Bidding for Dubois Naval Architects assets ends tomorrow

An auction for assets from Dubois Naval Architects Ltd, which is in liquidation, ends tomorrow. The firm was founded by Ed Dubois, who died last year

Dubois Naval Architects Ltd, which was set up by Ed Dubois in 1977, has gone into liquidation, with the sale of assets ending tomorrow (28 February 2017).

The 63-year-old yacht designer passed away on 24 March 2016, after battling cancer.

At the time, senior designer Peter Bolke was appointed managing director of the company.

The sale of asserts is being handled by the auctioneers and valuers, Marriott & Co, which is based in Farnham, Surrey.

Viewing took place on Friday (24 February 2017) at Lymington, Hampshire, where Dubois Naval Architects Ltd had its offices.

The iconic Dubois name, as well as drawings, branding and all future royalties on yachts designed by the studio are available to buy.

These include design rights for the 190-foot Ngoni, which is being built at Royal Huisman, and is expected to be launched later this year.

Scale models of the Dubois-designed Aglaia, Ganesha, and Imagine, as well as office furniture and equipment and an Avon 18-foot RIB with Yamaha 4-stroke outboard are also part of the online auction.

Bidding closes at 1500 on 28 February 2017.