Fairline Yachts sponsors Rick Parfitt Jnr Racing for the British GT Championship

British yacht manufacturer Fairline reveals new motor racing partnership as it becomes lead sponsor of Rick Parfitt Jnr Racing for the British GT Championship

The luxury motor yacht manufacturer has revealed it is the lead sponsor of Rick Parfitt Jnr Racing for the British GT Championship.

The new livery for the British GT Championship Bentley was unveiled by Rick Parfitt Jnr and managing director of Fairline Yachts, Russell Currie in London.

Commenting on the new partnership, Currie said: “We are proud to be the lead sponsor of Rick Parfitt Jnr and the number 1 Bentley in this year’s British GT Championship. 2017 was an incredible year for Rick and we look forward to supporting him on the track in the upcoming season. This partnership is a great opportunity for our customers to join us and be part of the action with ‘back stage’ access to the team, drivers and hospitality at each of the events.”

Rick has won many accolades and achieved over 20 podium positions in his comparatively short racing career. In his debut year he became the British GT4 Champion and last year, only five years on from his first race, he became the first driver in history to win both the GT4 and GT3 British GT Championship titles.

It’s set to be an exciting year for Fairline, with the manufacturer’s new Hythe facility being built on Southampton Water. The 5-acre (20,000 sq metre) will enable the company to build larger yachts and Fairline is expecting to launch the new facility and begin boat building on the South Coast in the late 2018.

Watch this year’s car be unveiled:

The 2018 British GT Championship race calendar:

31 March – 2 April Oulton Park, UK

28 – 29 April Rockingham, UK

26 – 27 May Snetterton, UK

9 – 10 June Silverstone, UK

21 – 22 July Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

4 – 5 August Brands Hatch, UK

22 – 23 September Donington Park, UK