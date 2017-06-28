Video: Fisherman airlifted after boat fire off Land’s End

Watch the dramatic moment a fisherman is airlifted to safety after his boat caught fire off the coast of Land's End in Cornwall

A fishermen has been winched to safety after his boat caught fire off Land’s End in west Cornwall.

The man was flown to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro for medical treatment, although his condition was not thought to be life threatening.

The incident happened at around 9.15am yesterday (27 June).

The UK Coastguard was contacted by a crew member of a fishing boat who reported that a nearby vessel was on fire and that the fisherman on board needed medical treatment.

The volunteer crew of the RNLI Sennen Cove Lifeboat Station was deployed to the scene along with the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Cornwall Airport in Newquay.

In a statement released yesterday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Earlier this morning, a fisherman was airlifted to hospital after his vessel caught fire off the coast of Land’s End, Cornwall.”

“At around 9.20am, UK Coastguard received a call from a fishing vessel reporting that another nearby fishing vessel had suffered a fire and the one person on board required medical treatment.”

“The Sennen Cove Lifeboat Station and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Newquay were sent to the scene. The man was airlifted to Treliske Hospital (known as the Royal Cornwall Hospital) and the fishing vessel was towed to Newlyn by the Lifeboat.”

“His condition is not thought to be life threatening and we wish the man a speedy recovery,” concluded the statement.