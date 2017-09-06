Hurricane Irma: yachts, buildings and roads destroyed as the eye of the storm hits the Caribbean

The first images are appearing from the Caribbean, where Hurricane Irma has wiped away buildings and caused major flooding as it continues to move towards the US

Hurricane Irma – the most powerful storm to hit the Atlantic in a decade – has destroyed yachts, buildings and caused major flooding to some islands in the Caribbean.

The category five hurricane has sustained wind speeds of up to 185mph.

It has already hit Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Martin and St Barts.

Details of casualties are so far unknown, but thousands of people were evacuated before the storm made landfall.

The French Interior Minister, Gérard Collomb, told the BBC that the four “most solid” buildings on Saint Martin, shared by France and the Netherlands, have been destroyed.

There is major flooding in low-lying areas and violent seas are battering the coastlines.

The US National Hurricane Center is reporting that the eye of the “potentially catastrophic” hurricane is now moving towards the Virgin Islands.

As it continues on its current path, it is expected to pass north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the Bahamas before hitting Florida at the weekend.

Boats owners in the US are preparing for the worst, with many vessels being lifted out of the water and moved inland for safe storage.

In the Key West area of Florida, the authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency for Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Federal disaster relief efforts are already preparing to offer aid in affected areas.

Hurricane Irma comes as people in Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee clear up after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The storm caused wide spread flooding last week.

It was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the USA since 2005.