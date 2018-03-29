First Riva Dolcevita takes to the water in Italy

The 110ft Riva Dolcevita has hit the water for the first time at the iconic Italian shipbuilder’s La Spezia yard
The first Riva Dolcevita has been launched at the yard’s La Spezia facility. The 110ft all-GRP flybridge model will be Riva’s new flagship and will make its official debut in Monte Carlo in May.
The accommodation comprises four double ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck with crew accommodation forward.
The full beam master suite is located on the main deck, forward of the saloon, boasting a vast ensuite with his ‘n’ hers sinks, a lounge area and fantastic panoramic views.
Continues below…
Ferretti Group launches three new projects: Riva 66’ Ribelle, Custom Line 106’ and Pershing 170
Presented at the Miami Boat Show, Ferretti Group introduces its three new models: Riva 66’ Ribelle, Custom Line 106’ and
Riva unveils the exterior design of their new flybridge Riva 90′ at Boot Dusseldorf
Riva have revealed the exterior design of their latest addition to their flybridge range, the 90 foot yacht Riva 90',…
The pilothouse leads up to the spacious flybridge deck, where a mix of dining space and a lounging area aft make for for a versatile living space. The short hardtop has an extending canopy to provide shade at the aft end of the deck.
A pair of 2,368hp MTU M96 diesels make for a top speed of 26 knots and, thanks to a 14,700-litre fuel capacity, a 430nm range at the fast cruising speed of 23 knots.