First Riva Dolcevita takes to the water in Italy

The 110ft Riva Dolcevita has hit the water for the first time at the iconic Italian shipbuilder’s La Spezia yard

The first Riva Dolcevita has been launched at the yard’s La Spezia facility. The 110ft all-GRP flybridge model will be Riva’s new flagship and will make its official debut in Monte Carlo in May.

The accommodation comprises four double ensuite guest cabins on the lower deck with crew accommodation forward.

The full beam master suite is located on the main deck, forward of the saloon, boasting a vast ensuite with his ‘n’ hers sinks, a lounge area and fantastic panoramic views.

The pilothouse leads up to the spacious flybridge deck, where a mix of dining space and a lounging area aft make for for a versatile living space. The short hardtop has an extending canopy to provide shade at the aft end of the deck.

A pair of 2,368hp MTU M96 diesels make for a top speed of 26 knots and, thanks to a 14,700-litre fuel capacity, a 430nm range at the fast cruising speed of 23 knots.